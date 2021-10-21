Joseph Robert Pecharich

Joseph Robert Pecharich, 88, of Chisholm, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

He was born June 8, 1933 in Bovey, Minn., to Joseph and Ann (Rudelic) Pecharich. He was a Nashwauk high school graduate. Joe was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Drlaca on April 12, 1958 in Hibbing. He worked as a salesman and manager for the Anderson Crane Company. He was a member of the Mr. Jaycees, the Hibbing Elks and the former Hibbing VFW Post 8510. Joe loved spending time with his family, fishing and hunting. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; two beautiful daughters: Debra Pecharich and Becky Jo Worms; three grandchildren; brother, Mike; and sister, Mary Ann Flomer; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Grace Wood.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. – noon on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chisholm.

Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date.

www.ruppfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Joseph Pecharich, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Oct 26
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel
205 NW First Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries