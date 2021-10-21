Joseph Robert Pecharich, 88, of Chisholm, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
He was born June 8, 1933 in Bovey, Minn., to Joseph and Ann (Rudelic) Pecharich. He was a Nashwauk high school graduate. Joe was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Drlaca on April 12, 1958 in Hibbing. He worked as a salesman and manager for the Anderson Crane Company. He was a member of the Mr. Jaycees, the Hibbing Elks and the former Hibbing VFW Post 8510. Joe loved spending time with his family, fishing and hunting. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; two beautiful daughters: Debra Pecharich and Becky Jo Worms; three grandchildren; brother, Mike; and sister, Mary Ann Flomer; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Grace Wood.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. – noon on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chisholm.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date.
