Joseph Raze Leoni
November 5, 1990 — June 30, 2022
Joseph Raze Leoni, 31, of Glendale, Calif., formerly of Virginia, Minn., died suddenly on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his home in Glendale, Calif.
Joey was born on November 5, 1990 to Dani Raze and Joseph Leoni in Minneapolis, Minn. He attended elementary school in Edina, Minn., before the family moved to Virginia, Minn., in 1997 where he graduated from the Virginia High School and Mesabi Range College in 2009.
In these years, Joey earned his rank as an Eagle Scout, in which he created the bog walk at Camp Chicagami. At the age of eighteen, Joey followed his passion and dreams and moved to Los Angeles, Calif., where he attended the Los Angeles Recording School and graduated on September 26th, 2010. After that, Joey’s internship was at the Nightbird Recording Studio in LA as an assistant audio engineer where he had the opportunity to work with a number of iconic musicians.
Amongst Joey’s love and talent for music, Joey had talents beyond our recognition. Joey went back to college at the University of Dominguez to finish his college credits while working at the ‘Songbird Ocarina’ as a ceramist, where he handcrafted wind instruments. In between life and jobs, Joey worked as a locksmith, plumber, security guard, internship for movies, a sound man for movies, video taping for new and upcoming musicians, etc.
Most recently he was employed as an accountant for Deluxe Co. in Glendale, Calif. Joey went back to school to receive his E.A. (Enrolled Agent) license and became a National Tax Expert. He also operated his own tax business called ‘BRASS TAX’. Joey owned his own brand and recording studio ‘THE RESIN ANTS’ with which he produced copyrighted music. He was an educator in the recording and music industry.
Joey was an advocate for Planned Parenthood, Women’s Rights, and human rights as a whole. He donated generously to these passions. Amongst his donations, he designated Planned Parenthood as the beneficiary of his life insurance policy.
Joey enjoyed health, biking, fitness, personal improvement, friends, and family. The list goes on and on. He had a passion for life. Joey loved visiting Minnesota and Florida to be with his loved ones. Joey was scheduled to visit family on August 14th, 2022 to celebrate his nephew Leo’s first birthday. He was a proud uncle and pronounced his admiration to pass down his education and skills to Leo. His family is proud that Joey talked the talk and walked the walk of everything that he was passionate about in life.
Joey is survived by his mother and father, Dani Raze (Jim) and Joe Leoni (Beth); sisters, Samantha Leoni (Akeim) and Dominique and Eli Little and their son Leo; maternal grandfather, Ronald Raze; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Joey was preceded in death by his grandparents: Shirley Raze, Joseph and Frances Leoni.
A celebration of life is being planned at a later date. Local arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Gilbert.
