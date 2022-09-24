Joseph Paul Dolence

Joseph P. “Joe” Dolence, 79, of Virginia, formerly of Fayal Township, died on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
He was born on May 16, 1943, in Eveleth to Joseph L. and Sue M. (Mariucci) Dolence. Joe graduated from Eveleth High School, Class of 1961; Duluth Technical School for auto mechanics and Eveleth Vocational School for welding.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a heavy equipment mechanic as a Seabee and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. Joe was united in marriage to Deborah Ann Stahl on Oct. 2, 1982, in Eveleth at Resurrection Catholic Church. Joe worked as a mechanic for U.S. Steel, retiring in 2001. He later went to work at Super One as a bagger, which he considered his dream job. He was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, the Virginia Servicemen’s Club and Laurentian Northern Model Railroad Club. Joe, along with his wife enjoyed going to Village Inn for coffee and visiting with friends. He was also a board member on Camp George E. Siegel.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah; sons, Joseph J. (Jennifer) of Kearney, Neb., Stephen C. (Elizabeth) of St. Cloud, Minn.; grandchildren, Grace, Joshua, Charles, Noah, Selah Dolence; his grand dog, Chidi; sister, Margaret (Don) Schmultz; sister and brother in-law, Veronica (John) Johnson; brother-in-law, Daniel Stahl and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Charles and Olive Stahl; sister-in-law, Renee Stahl; and brother-in-law, Bruce Stahl.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Pallbearers will be members of the Laurentian Northern Model Railroad Club. Burial with military honors accorded by the Virginia Servicemen’s Honor Guard will be in Eveleth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to The Waterview Woods and Moments Hospice for the excellent care given to Joe.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
