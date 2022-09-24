Joseph Paul Dolence

Joseph P. “Joe” Dolence, 79, of Virginia, formerly of Fayal Township, died on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.

He was born on May 16, 1943, in Eveleth to Joseph L. and Sue M. (Mariucci) Dolence. Joe graduated from Eveleth High School, Class of 1961; Duluth Technical School for auto mechanics and Eveleth Vocational School for welding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries