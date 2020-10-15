Joseph P. Sklasz, 81, of Virginia passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born on April 1, 1939, in Virginia and had been a life-ong Virginia resident. Joe was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and Dunwoody Institute. He worked as a printer for the Biwabik Times and the Virginia paper. He retired from United States Steel as a surveyor.
Joe was a U.S. Army veteran and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son Mike, whom he taught how to throw a nasty curve ball. The knowledge he passed on to the area Girls Softball Programs was what really made him smile. Hopeful prospects from all over the tri-state area came to learn from this pitching guru.
He also was a diehard Green Bay Packer fan. He and his special friend Donna Saari loved to travel to whatever bar had the Packers game on (and tip a few back).
Joe is survived by his son, Mike; Mike’s mother, Marge; sister, Jeanette Tieberg-Gill; cousins, Billy and Jean; nieces, Mary, Ann and Kathy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph F. and Mary G. (Strle) Sklasz.
Mike and his mother Marge will miss him very much. He was a pa to Mike, a brother to Jeanette. He was a son of Joe and Mary and a cousin to Billy Sklasz.
Private family services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia with Deacon Dan Schultz officiating.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
