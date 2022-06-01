Joseph M. Berklich, age 101 of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at his home in Hibbing. He was born February 24, 1921, to Nicholas and Vera (Milinkovich) Berklich in Hibbing.
Joe was a lifelong resident of Hibbing; he attended Hibbing Schools. At the age of 15 he joined the Civilian Conservation Camps. In August of 1943 he married Margaret Britt at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. In 1943 Joe entered the US Army into the 164th Infantry Regiment Americal Division, WWII Pacific Theater. Joe served in the Solomon Islands until 1945.
Following his discharge from the military, Joe went to work at US Steel in the Sherman Mine, retiring in 1980. Joe served two terms on the Hibbing City Council, he was the past president of the Hibbing Curling Club and of the Hibbing Bocci Ball Club he was also a member of the VFW in Hibbing and the Knights of Columbus. Joe started the Senior Men’s International Last Chance Bonspiel, he was an avid Minnesota Twins fan and played fast pitch softball for many years, he also umpired numerous games. Joe was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Ardelle) Berklich, Daniel (Gerry) Berklich, Timothy Berklich and Mary (Todd) Scofield; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; close friends, Birdie Otto and Nancy Bradach; special nephew, John Berklich; scratch ticket partner, Britt Berklich; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended relatives.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Vera; wife, Margaret; one sister and three brothers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the beginning of Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Mid-Range Honor Guard will accord military honors.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Mid-Range Honor Guard.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.