Joseph L. Wudinich, 72, of Eveleth died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at New Journey Residence in Eveleth.
He was born on Jan. 12, 1949, in Eveleth to Joseph and Ferndell (Bainter) Wudinich. Joseph graduated from high school and attended vocational school. He worked as a truck driver and computer engineer. Joseph also did carpentry and handiwork.
Joseph is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Dan) Schatz of West Fargo, N.D., and Lori Wudinich of St. Michael, Minn.; grandsons, Jordan Miller and Gage Schatz; a sister, Jeanne O’Neal (Ed Hager); brothers, Jack (Sandy Lindsay) Wudinich of Virginia, Jim (Luanne) Wudinich of Eveleth; nieces, nephews and special cousin, Chuck (Diane) Bainter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank New Journey Memory Care for their kindness and care given to Joe.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
