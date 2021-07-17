Joseph John Modic Jr., 77, of Merrillville, Ind., passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Born in Hibbing, Minn., to Joseph John Modich Sr and Margaret Josephine 'Povsha' Modich on July 30, 1943. He graduated from Keewatin High School. After graduation he went to college in Hibbing and Ely, Minn. He attended Dunwoody in Minneapolis, Minn., for culinary arts. He moved to San Diego, Calif., for a few years and then to Chicago, Ill. He lived most of his life in Chicago, Ill., Berwyn, Ill., and then settling in Merrillville, Ind. He was a member of Our Lady of Consolation in Merrillville, Ind.
He retired as a senior account Manager from Spotlight Business Affairs, Inc. He volunteered with Feeding the flock where he would make homemade desserts and be the chief cook for the Saturday meals, would bake fresh bread for Our Neighbors food pantry and bring bags of bread and cookies each month to the pantry office. He loved putting together floral arrangements and decorating. His true passion was his cooking and baking. He would always make amazing meals and desserts for all to share.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Carole and Carrol for everything they have done for Joseph.
He is survived by his siblings, Stephen (Susan) Modich of Bemidji, Minn., and Marita (Doug) Sterbenz of Hibbing; sister-in-law, Debbie Modich of Keewatin, Minn.; eight nieces and nephews: Tammy (Kenneth Middlebrooks) Shoots of Hibbing, Scott (Keri Redding) Sterbenz of Duluth, Minn., Casey (Kristi) Modich of Cloquet, Minn., John Modich of Plano, Texas, Jenny (Dustin) Strand of Keewatin, Elizabeth (Matt) Smith of Two Harbors, Minn., Carrie Ann (Dave) Gustavsson of Hibbing, Jeremiah Modich of Carbondale, Colo., numerous great nieces and nephews. His beloved dogs, Hannah and Sherman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret Modich; brother, Anton Modich; niece, Edith Modich; and numerous aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an animal shelter close to you in memory of him.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate the service.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home at noon.
Interment will take place immediately following the service at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
