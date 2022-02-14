Joseph “Joe” Krtinich, 90, of Pengilly, Minn., passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Joe was born to Dan “Rade” and Ann (Sudar) Krtinich on Dec. 17, 1931, in Nashwauk, Minn. Joe’s parents moved to Pengilly in 1935, and he has been a lifelong resident, graduated from Greenway High School in 1949, enlisted in the Navy in May of 1951 where he served honorably during the Korean conflict on the destroyer 745 USS Brush in the Pacific. Upon leaving the service in 1955, he attended Dunwoody Tech in Minneapolis. After returning back to Pengilly, he worked in the mines and retired after 30 years at Butler plant in Cooley and 5 years at National Steel in Keewatin.
Joe was a lifetime member of the Marinoff-Miskovich Post 8831. Over the years, he served as Adjutant General, past Commander and Honor Guard. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion.
Joe enjoyed bowling and would travel to bowling tournaments with his brother George. He also belonged to the Greenway Snowmobile Club, loved golfing and playing cards.
Joe was a devoted son, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Ann (Fred Wells) Elfering of Crystal, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Bernadine Krtinich of Babbitt, Minn.; nephews, Dan (Connie) Krtinich of Embarrass, Minn., Steve Krtinich of Babbitt, Gary (Dana) Elfering of Golden Valley, Minn.; and niece, Sue (Dan) Thomson of Dayton, Minn.; great-nephews; Jeff Krtinich, Nick Elfering, Joe Krtinich, Ben and Ryan Thomson; Great-nieces; Stacy Krtinich, Kate (Jordan) Richards and Amanda (Matthew) McManus; and a great-great niece, Mabel McManus.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, George Krtinich.
Visitation will be from 11a.m. until the noon funeral service on Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Range Regional Animal Rescue in Hibbing, Minn., or the Pengilly Community Center.
