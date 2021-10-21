Joseph “Joe” James Lees, 61, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 in the state of Georgia.
He was born Nov. 13, 1959, to Arthur Lees, Jr. and Eunice Marie Park (Ireland) in Philadelphia, Pa. He moved with his family to San Antonio, Texas in 1971 and to Hibbing, Minn., in 1986.
Joe was a true craftsman at heart who enjoyed playing music, drawing, and spending time with loved ones. He was known for his sense of humor and joyful spirit.
He is survived by his brothers: Robert Lees of Elk River, Minn., Larry (Denise) Lees of Elk River, Minn., Donald Lees of Hibbing, Minn., Richard (Sherri) Lees of Hibbing, Minn., Gordon (Sonya) Ireland of San Antonio, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Eunice and Arthur; sisters: Mickey Kmett, Arlene Garrison, and Maggie Lees; brothers: Art Lees, Paul Lees, and Danny Wheatley; and his daughter: Michelle Lees.
The family will be holding a private service in Joe’s memory on Nov. 6, 2021.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
