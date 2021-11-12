Joseph James Moren

Joseph J. Moren, 91, of Hibbing, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Bayshore Residence and Rehabilitation Center in Duluth.
He was born Oct. 2, 1930, to Joseph A. and Angela N. (Pedric) Moren in Gilbert, Minn. Joseph was raised in Gilbert, he attended Gilbert High School, graduating in 1948. Following graduation Joseph attended Virginia and Eveleth Junior College. Before he could graduate from college he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. Joe served in the Military Police in Bremerhaven, Germany. After he was discharged from the Army Joe married Jean Kemp and resumed his studies at UMD. Joe started his first job teaching in Amery, Wis., then moved to Hartford, Wis., finally settling in Hibbing, where he taught world history and sociology for 35 years. He also worked at the Hibbing Youth Center. Joe was involved in numerous organizations including, serving as the president of the Hibbing Federation of Teachers, president of the Hibbing Education Association, charter member of MN Continuing Education and Board of Teaching, which he chaired. He was active in the DFL party and chaired the 5th senate district for 20 years. The pinnacle of his political career was serving as the presidential elector for the 8th congressional district in 2012. Joseph was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing, the American Legion, Order of the Moose, Knights of Columbus and a longtime member of the Elks Club. During retirement Joe continued to stay busy through a multitude of organizations including, AARP, MN Senior Federation, IRLA, NEALC (North East Area Labor Council), Retiree Council of the AFI-CIO, SOAR, Education MN Retired, REAM and two organizations which he created IRSU-R and IRLA-R.
Joseph is survived by his partner of 30 years, Linda Gustafson; children: Glen (Kris) Moren, Wayne (Val) Moren, Bruce (Patty) Moren, Kenneth Moren, Julie (Scott) Danielson, Kari (Adam Tronnes) Olson; sister, Margie Rozinka; half-brother, Bill (Melodee) Moren; the mother of his children, Jean Moren; 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, Linda’s extended family, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Indihar; infant daughter, Myrna Lee; and his grandson, David Moren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the beginning of Mass at 11 a.m.
Military Honors will be held at the church following Mass.
Interment will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
