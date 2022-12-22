Joseph J. Walto
July 27, 1942—December 11, 2022
Joe Walto was born on July 27, 1942, in Hibbing, Minn., to Tyne and Reino Walto. He passed away on Dec. 11, 2022, at his home in Carver, Minn. after a brief illness. After graduating from Hibbing Junior College, he got a job with Toro in Bloomington. So, Joe and Renae packed up and moved to Minneapolis. Soon after, Toro offered him a transfer to Riverside, Calif., to work in a new irrigation division. They again packed up and moved west. Joe made the most of California by building dune buggies, driving motorcycles in the desert, and camping with his young family. However, after 12 years, Minnesota called the family home. Once again they packed up and headed back north, settling in Chaska. In 1988, Joe and Renae built their dream home in Carver overlooking the Minnesota River Valley. Eventually, Joe retired from Toro after a career as a research and development engineer. He held 13 patents and one of his final projects was a compact utility loader which Toro marketed as the “Dingo.” In retirement Joe and Renae traveled the US and Canada in their RV. They spent many winters in the Florida Keys, only returning to Carver year round when Joe’s sight started to diminish. Joe had a big presence and personality and will be greatly missed. He was proud of his Finnish heritage (Finnish was his first language) and his Iron Range roots. His greatest legacy is the values he left to his heirs including working hard while also having a lot of fun. As he liked to say, “If you’re not having fun, it’s your own fault.”
Joe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Renae Walto (née Jacobson) and his three daughters Sherri Taylor (Grant), Sandi Walto (Brad Canham), and Susan Walto (Doug Hubred) along with his six grandchildren Walter Taylor, Arthur (Sam) Halcyon, Jac and Eliina Canham, and Clayton and Henry Hubred. He is also survived by his brother, John Walto (Carole).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tyne and Reino; in-laws, Joe and Edith; brothers-in-law, Clifford and James; and Fred the Wonder Dog. Joe married his high school sweetheart, Renae in 1961.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church, 1141 Cardinal Street in Chaska on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Service will start at 3 p.m. with a visitation one hour before. A reception will be held after.
In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Crown of Glory or a charity of your choosing.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.
