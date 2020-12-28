Joseph Henry Hoglund, 91, of Eveleth, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
He was born Feb. 5, 1929, in Gilbert, Minn., to Walfred and Louanna (Dunnault) Hoglund. He attended Gilbert Schools and enlisted with the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.
He married Margie Cooper on July 6, 1953. Joseph worked for Richelieu Mine and later for Coons Pacific. Joseph retired from the Virginia Courthouse in 1982 where he worked in the maintenance department.
Survivors include his daughters, Ann Marie Hoglund and Mary Elizabeth Rich; grandchildren, Matthew Adam Rich and Charles Joseph Mills; great-grandchildren, Emmalee Rich and Madison Rich.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walfred and Louanna; son, Joseph Paul Hoglund; wife, Margie; brothers:,Walfred and George Hoglund.
Funeral service for Joseph will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Rev. Randy Melhus officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Current COVID mandates including masks and social distancing and funeral home capacity will be followed.
Burial will be at a later date in the Eveleth Cemetery.
