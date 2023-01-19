Joseph Harold Rutherford

Joseph Harold Rutherford

Joseph Harold Rutherford, age 94, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side on January 16, 2023, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.

To send flowers to the family of Joseph Rutherford, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Monday, January 23, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 23
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, January 23, 2023
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Jan 23
Military Honors
Monday, January 23, 2023
12:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Military Honors begins.

Tags

Load entries