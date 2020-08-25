Joseph Guy Birdsall

Joseph Guy Birdsall, known by his friends as Joe Baby, passed away in his home on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the age of 60.

Joe was born in Lindstrom, Minn., but was a long time resident of the Hibbing area.

Joe is survived by his brothers, Keith and Alan; and sister, Dawn; his children, Tania, Christopher, and Andrew. Also by his grandchildren, Brielle and Lilliana; along with his nieces and nephews: Shawn, Courtney, Cody, Alyssa, Crystal and Taylor.

Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia; father, Guy; stepmother, Beverly; and his brother, Scott (Jenkins).

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and close friends.

