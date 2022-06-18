Joseph Frank Hiti

Joseph Frank Hiti was born April 2, 1987.

He passed away Dec. 18, 2021, at his home in Eveleth at the age of 34.

As a young child, Joe was intrigued by figuring out how things worked. This led to his lifelong passion for motors. He was employed as a mechanic at Hibbing Taconite up until his passing.

Joe was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need, motor related or otherwise.

Most days were spent tinkering with his many projects, out on one of his Harleys, or at his wilderness escape at the shack.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Lori Erjavec; father, Brian (Cathy) Hiti; brother, Matt (Katie) Hiti; children, Adelyn and Camden; sister, Sara Hiti (Billy Cogger), children, William (Boo) and Weston; grandmothers, Tootsie Gentile, Millie Hiti; aunts, Debbie (Greg) Stroemple, Laura Hiti, Kim Taylor; uncles: Mark Debeltz, Todd (Jody) Debeltz, Brian (Tara) Debeltz, Leon (Anita) Hiti;

Godparents, Todd Debeltz and Donna Sadar. Joe was also survived by numerous cousins and many great friends, which included his special family, Brad (Bree) Scinto, children, Harper and Millie.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ronald Debeltz, Frank Hiti, Mike Gentile; uncle, Randy Hiti; stepdad, Charlie Erjavec.

A celebration of Joe’s life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Gilbert VFW.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Hiti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries