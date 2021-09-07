Joseph Francis Fink, 86, of Chisholm died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. He was born on November 25, 1934 in rural Hibbing to Frank and Ann (Gradisher) Fink. At the age of 14, Joseph was stricken with polio and spent many months in the Hibbing Hospital and Gillette Children’s Hospital. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1954.
In 1956, Joseph began working for the DNR Minerals Division at the Douglas-Duncan Mine in Hoyt Lakes. He was transferred to the Erie Taconite Plant in 1957 and worked there until 1983. Joseph was then diagnosed with post-polio syndrome but was able to work 10 years at the Hibbing Land & Minerals Office, retiring in 1993 with 38 years of service.
Joseph was united in marriage to Shirley Mae Starich of Chisholm on July 18, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was a youth hockey coach, treasurer of the Chisholm Blue Line Club for many years and also made a hockey rink known as the Fink Rink on the side of the housing project. Joseph liked to hunt and fish and ride both his motorcycle and snowmobile while he was able. He also enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports, watching the Vikings, Twins and Wild on TV, doing cross word puzzles and the word jumble every day.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Thomas (Susan) and Terrance both of Chisholm, Timothy (Jane) of Rochester; grandchildren, Ryan (Ashley), Kyla (Nick), Elizabeth, Natalie, Joel and Andrew; brothers, Frank, Edward (June), John (Barbara); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marion Haapoja and Janis Nevala; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family service will be held at Rupp Funeral Home Chapel in Chisholm with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating.
Burial will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
A public Celebration of Life may be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.