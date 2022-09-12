Joseph F. ‘Punky’ Polich

Joseph F. “Punky” Polich, 92, lifelong resident of Kelly Lake and Leetonia died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, MN.

He was born November 1, 1929 to Victor and Milka (Kostelac) Polich in Leetonia Location. Punky grew up in Leetonia, lived in Mahoning Location for a short time and later moved to Kelly Lake, MN. Punky served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He later married Beatrice (West) Polich on May 4, 1957 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Kelly Lake. Punky was employed as a service truck driver for Hibbing Taconite. He loved fishing, watching hockey, going to the races, and having coffee time with his friends.

