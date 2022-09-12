Joseph F. “Punky” Polich, 92, lifelong resident of Kelly Lake and Leetonia died Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, MN.
He was born November 1, 1929 to Victor and Milka (Kostelac) Polich in Leetonia Location. Punky grew up in Leetonia, lived in Mahoning Location for a short time and later moved to Kelly Lake, MN. Punky served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He later married Beatrice (West) Polich on May 4, 1957 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Kelly Lake. Punky was employed as a service truck driver for Hibbing Taconite. He loved fishing, watching hockey, going to the races, and having coffee time with his friends.
Punky is survived by his wife of 65 years Beatrice Polich, Kelly Lake, two daughters, Patti (Joe) Peluso, Wadena, MN, and Connie Jo Pechovnik, Kelly Lake, MN, two sisters, Anne Palumbo, Chicago, IL, and Bertha Hayner, Bedford, TX, four grandchildren, Christopher (Amber) Peluso, Frazee, MN, Serena (Grant) Clafton, Grand Rapids, MN, Michael (Madison) Pechovnik, and Dylan Pechovnik, both of Kelly Lake, six great-grandchildren, Dominic, Andrew, Rosalie, Noah, Simon, and Olivia, along with many nieces and nephews.
Punky was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Blanche Polich, Mary Horn, and Mildred Molenar, and his best friend, Peashie Versich.
A gathering of family and friends for Punky will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 6:30 pm. A private funeral service will be held for Punky at a later date. The Rev. Fr. Joseph Sobolik will officiate. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
