Joseph Edward Mann
January 7, 1973—December 21, 2022
Joseph Edward Mann
January 7, 1973—December 21, 2022
Joseph Edward Mann, 49, of Duluth, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, due to sudden, unexpected health complications.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1973, in Virginia, Minn., to Robert Earl Mann and Lilian Ruth Oseland (Mann/Kuitunen). He grew up in Hoyt Lakes, Minn., with his parents and sister, Angela Geary (Mann). He graduated from Mesabi East High School in Aurora, Minnesota and from Lake Superior College with a degree in Media Arts.
While at LSC, Joe volunteered at WDSE-TV. Employing his degree and broadcasting skills, he worked at several TV and radio stations in the Midwest before returning to WDSE WRPT in 1996 as Production Assistant and Floor Director. For more than 25 years Joe operated cameras and floor directed thousands of programs including Almanac North, Doctors on Call, Great Gardening and many other WDSE productions. In 2020 Joe was inducted into the Upper Midwest Emmy Silver Circle for his 25+ years of service to the television industry, a recognition that usually goes to on-air personalities in broadcasting.
Joe’s passion for history matched his passion for broadcasting. Over the last ten years he worked at the Superior Public Museums. He was a tour guide and provided maintenance at Fairlawn Mansion, the Old Firehouse and Police Museum. During this same time, he worked at Douglas County Historical Society, in Superior, as an Operations Assistant. Joe was also employed as a docent and provided maintenance at the Karepeles Manuscript Library, in Duluth.
Each of these employers agree. Listing their organization as an employer does not do justice to who Joe was on the job. They all agree that Joe was kind, engaged, knowledgeable, deeply passionate, incredibly dependable, and always took pride in his work. He will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by his mother, Lilian Oseland (Mann/Kuitunen); stepfather, Thomas Oseland; sister, Angela (Paul) Geary; Nieces Heidi (Reed) Akins, Ashlie Jean Smith and Taylor Jean Sinner, and children; and many other relatives, friends, and co-workers.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Mann, and several aunts and uncles.
Joe’s celebration of life will take place Thursday, Jan. 5, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m., service at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Arrangements by Ziemer Moeglein Shatava Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.