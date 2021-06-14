Joseph E. Chopp, 99, of Virginia, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Edgewood Vista.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1921, in Virginia to Croation and Slovenian immigrants, Frank and Helen (Pozar) Chopp and grew up in Virginia, attending Marquette Catholic School and graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1940.
Joe served six years in the U. S. Navy during World War II and worked for many years at the Virginia Public Utilities. He married Agnes Wilson in Virginia on October 30, 1948. Joe and Agnes enjoyed many years of fishing at their cabin on Lake Vermilion, and wintered many years in Hawaii after his retirement.
Joe was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post 239 and a life member of Crellin-Tini VFW Post 1113, all of Virginia.
Survivors include his wife, Agnes of Virginia; two daughters, Karen (Michael) Olzeske of Cumberland, Wis., and Cindy (Thomas) Vanchena of Surprise, Ariz.; special nephews, Jim (Polly) Chopp and Jerry (Gloria) Chopp; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
The family would like to thank Edgewood Vista for their kind and compassionate care that was given to Joe.
Joe was a kind and caring man who was a wonderful husband and father and who will be dearly missed by his family.
A private family service will be held with Deacon Dan Schultz officiating.
Burial, with Military Rites accorded by the Virginia Servicemen’s Honor Guard, will be in Calvary Cemetery in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
