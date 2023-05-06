Joseph Daniel Drazenovich
Joseph (Joe) D. Drazenovich, 89, longtime resident of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
Joseph Daniel Drazenovich
Joseph (Joe) D. Drazenovich, 89, longtime resident of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
Joe was born December 6, 1933 to Anthony and Helen (Shebly) Drazenovich in Nashwauk, Minn. After High School, Joe attended UMD and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. Joe would enter the Sacrament of Marriage on June 1, 1957, to Gloria (Carol) Olson. They were residents of Hibbing since 1974. Prior to moving to Hibbing, Joe taught in Mora for 15 years. Later, Joe worked with Gov. Rudy Perpich with the Upper Great Lakes Commission, Ironworld (Chisholm) and with the IRRRB Demolition Program Economic Development Department until his retirement. Joe was a member of the DAV, American Legion Post 222, and the Knights of Columbus in Mora. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as some of his favorite pastimes.
Joe is survived by the love of his life, Carol Drazenovich, and children, Shelly Tilock, Hibbing, Kathryn (Mathew) Sjoberg, Eveleth, Joe A. Drazenovich, Hibbing, Sharon (Rick) Palm, Coon Rapids, and Ann (Paul) Koenig, Savage. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas (Mary Claire) Drazenovich, Grand Rapids, sister-in-law, June Drazenovich, Maple Grove and grandchildren, Tiffany (Brian) Wenngatz, Matthew Drazenovich, Brian Drazenovich, Madelyn (Nate) Schummel, John Sjoberg, Joe Sjoberg, Jack Koenig, and Hunter Koenig, and three great-grandchildren, Lily, Lucy, and Owen Wenngatz, along with many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his son, Peter Drazenovich, brothers, George and John Drazenovich, parents, Anthony and Helen, son-in-law, John “Hi-Fi” Tilock, and sister-in-law, Gaile (John) Drazenovich.
Funeral services for Joe will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Bill Skarich will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass at the church on Monday. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.