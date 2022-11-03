Joseph Craig Bjerke

Joseph Craig Bjerke, 49, of Hoyt Lakes died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at this home. Arrangements are pending with the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Aurora.

