Joseph Craig Bjerke

Joseph “Joe or Josie” Craig Bjerke, 49, of Hoyt Lakes died peacefully at his home with family at his bedside on Nov. 2, 2022.
Joe was born Oct. 2, 1973, in Aurora, Minn., to parents Sue (Davis) Lantz and Craig Bjerke. He graduated from Mesabi East High School in 1992 and worked at LTV Steel Company until its closure in 2000. He later worked at the Virginia Regional Medical Center as a CNA.
What Joe enjoyed most was spending time with his family and friends, golfing, camping with his “camping buddies” at Fisherman’s Point, and riding in his side-by-side with his Uncle JR. Joe was known for his sense of humor and love for his friends and family.
Joe was preceded in death by special uncle, Don Truman, grandparents: John Bjerke, Harry Clark, and Millie and Charlie Lantz.
Joe is survived by his mother Sue (Jim) Lantz, his father Craig Bjerke, grandparents Norma and Gene Davis and Glorene Clark, his children Jordan Bjerke, Lexi (Ted) Swanson, and Mikayla Bjerke, stepchildren Kelly LaValley and Dylan (Jaclyn) LaValley, sister, Brooke (Sol) Beyer, step brothers: Kevin (Cheryl) Lantz and Kyle (Anita) Lantz, grandchildren: Kirsikka Bjerke, Gabby and Kaizen Swanson, and Henry LaValley, nieces: Lauren and Emily Beyer, nephews Tanner Beyer, Taylor and Cameron Lantz, the mother of his children Christina Sturgis; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorial service will be 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Justin Fish officiating. Visitation will be will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora Columbarium at later date.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
