Joseph Baltich Sr., 90, of Ely, a proud United States veteran, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely.
Joseph Baltich, born June 22, 1932, passed away peacefully in the presence of his wife of 63 years, Paula Baltich.
Joe Baltich (Sr) led a full life that began at his father Frank Baltich’s trapping shack that soon evolved into a small, licensed, family-owned, wilderness vacation resort on Jasper Lake in 1944, Jasper Lake Resort/Northwind Lodge. In his private life, Joe was a seasoned woodsman who guided fishing/hunting trips. He loved deer hunting and fishing with a passion. Joe also served as a police officer for the city of Ely for 31 years, the last 12 of those as Chief of Police.
Joe was an avid musician and his instrument was the accordion. Upon finally retiring from police work and the resort business, Joe and his wife traveled the Arrowhead region and beyond where he played his accordion at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and at assorted other events for almost two decades.
His contributions to our region as a police officer, resort owner, and musician will be dearly missed but greatly remembered by his family and many others.
He was a Korean War veteran.
He is survived by wife, Paula; children, Joseph W. Baltich (Annette), Bernie Baltich (Sally Schulz), and Sue Kittams (Fred). Grandchildre:n Ben Baltich (Morgan), Zack Baltich (Maggie) and Danny Baltich, Cullen Kittams and Regan Kittams.
Preceded by parents, Frank and Mary Baltich; brothers, Frank and John, infant brother and sister.
A Mass of a Christian Burial held be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at St. Anthony’s Cathlic Church. Lunch to follow.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
