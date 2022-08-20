Joni L. Dahl

Joni Lynn Dahl, 39, of Genoa Location, rural Gilbert, died tragically on Friday, Aug.12, 2022, when her car was hit by a drunk driver on Hwy. 21 in Embarrass Township. She was a true and loyal daughter of the Iron Range who touched a multitude of lives. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of Joni’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Mountain Iron Community Center. Friends, colleagues and teammates are invited to join the family to share tears, laughter, memories, photos and a meal. Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.

Joni was born in Virginia on June 17, 1983, to Linda Marie Strukel Dahl and John Emil Dahl. She was raised in Genoa Location in Gilbert. Joni also attended Salolampi Finnish Language Village in Bemidji for eight summers to study Finnish, the language of her Warho and Dahl ancestors whose sisu she inherited. She was a 2001 graduate of Eveleth-Gilbert High School, where she was a champion swimmer and mentored younger members of the team. She set the school record in the 100-yard freestyle which stood for 17 years. Joni earned her undergraduate Business Administration degree at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and a master’s degree in Integrated Supply Chain Management at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

