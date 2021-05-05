Jonathan Wytaske, 31, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021.

A memorial service will be held Monday, May 10, 2021, at 11 a.m at North Star Church in Virginia with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Hibbing.

