Jonathan Lee Wytaske, 31, of Virginia, Minn., rushed into the arms of Jesus Christ, his Savior, Monday, May 3, 2021.
He was born Feb. 15, 1990, in Ely, to Trenton and Tracy (Olson) Wytaske and grew up in Aurora.
Jonathan will be forever missed, his tender heart and his gentleness. We long for the time that we join him in our heavenly home where we will gather with him in eternity, singing praises to our loving Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Waiting for him at heaven's gates are his grandfather, W. Dennis Wytaske; grandfather, Jeffery A. Olson; and grandmother, Deborah A. Westby.
Johnathan's family looks forward to reuniting with him in glory, his father, Trenton; mother, Tracy; brother, Shane; sister, Brieann; and many other family members.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. At North Star Church in Virginia with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Hibbing.
