Jon Malek, 61, of Tower, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his home.
Jon was born on June 24, 1961, in Faribault, Minn. He worked at Minntac in Mt. Iron as a journeyman electrician for over 25 years before retiring two years ago. During his years at Minntac he served five terms as vice president for the USW Local 1938 Union.
Jon and Theresa (Levar) were married for over 10 years and the couple loved to go fishing, from Lake Superior to Lake of the Woods. Jon loved to hunt and trap as well. The couple also enjoyed travelling on Jon’s Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Levar) Malek; father, James (Faith) Malek Sr.; half-sister, Roseanne Malek; brother, James (Stacey Moen) Malek Jr.; nephew, Jacob (Leah) Malek; and niece, Courtney Malek; brother, Josef (Sue) Malek; nephew, Michael Malek; brother, Karel (Jade) Malek; nephew, Chase Malek; and niece, Chelsea Malek.
He was preceded by his mother, Phyllis Graff; maternal grandparents, Bernadette and Philip DuChene; paternal grandmother, Elma Malek; great uncle, Wrey Kummer; and nephew Caleb Malek.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11:30 a.m. at Kerntz Funeral Home in Ely with visitation at 11 a.m. Following the service there will be a gathering from 1-4 p.m. at Grand Ely Lodge.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
