Jon M. ‘Jack’ Vranicar

Vranicar, Jon M., “Jack”, 82, of Apple Valley, Minn., formerly of Virginia, Minn., passed away peacefully with family at his side on April 20, 2021.
Jon proudly served his country in the US Army. He was an owner operator of GJ’s Fine Foods for 18 years. Jon was an avid outdoorsman, but his love was for his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jon is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol; children, Michael, Steven (Gina), and Kelly (Ryan Burke) Vranicar; grandchildren, Nicole and her mother, Deborah, Daniel, Sophia, Liviya, and Maddox; brother, Richard (Arlene); special cousin, Linda (Keith) Carlon, also by other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Morris and Selma Danielson; parents, Joseph and Margot; and grandchildren, Hunter and Josephine.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley (952-432-2001) with a gathering of family and friends starting at noon.
Private interment at a later date.
Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
