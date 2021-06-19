Jon Anthony Strlekar

Jon Strlekar, 80, died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Florida due to complications of Alzheimer's disease.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1940, in Eveleth, Minn., to Joseph and Angeline (Russ) Strlekar, the first of four children. Growing up, he was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church. Jon was a 1958 graduate of Eveleth High School. He received an AA degree from Eveleth Junior College in 1960 and a BS degree in education from Bemidji State College in 1962. Soon after he graduated he left Minnesota, and it's cold winters, for California where he had been offered a teaching position in the Los Angeles city schools. He turned that into a 35 year career, first teaching sixth grade, then moving to the middle school to teach mathematics. During one of his first years in California, he met the love of his life, Juanita (Nita) Runyan, also an elementary teacher. On Aug. 8, 1964, they were married in Pasadena, Calif. They were blessed with two children, Michael and Kimberly. As retirement neared, Jon and Nita purchased a lake home on Lake Esquagama near Biwabik, Minn., where they spent their summers. Except for their Minnesota summers, Jon and Nita continued to live in Laguna Woods, Calif., where they belonged to their beloved Laguna Woods Golf Club. Jon was devastated when Nita passed away suddenly in September of 2015. The last few months of his life were spent in Florida near his son.
Jon is survived by his son, Mike (Kelli) Strlekar of Delray Beach, Fla.; his daughter, Kim Strlekar of Long Beach, Calif.; grandchildren, CJ and Emily; sister, Joleen (John) Peterka of Osakis, Minn.; brother, Joe (Joan) Strlekar of Eveleth, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nita; his parents; and his brother David.
A funeral/memorial service will be held at a future date.
The family prefers memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to a local memory care facility in your community.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.