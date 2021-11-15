Jon Alvin Willman, 82, of Makinen died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
Jon was born on Jan. 28, 1939, to John and Elmi (Maki) Willman in Biwabik. Jon’s greatest passion in life was baseball, having enjoyed playing, spectating and all aspects of the game. He was an avid MN Twins fan. Jon also took great pleasure in reading. Jon’s sisters remember him for being a wonderful, loving brother.
Survivors include his two sisters, Jann (Alan) Kulaszewicz of Chugiak, Ark., and Jane (Sonny) Rogers of Independence, Mo.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jon Jr.; sister, Joan Larson; a brother, Elmer “Punky” Willman; and his parents.
No services will be held at this time.
Inurnment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home of Gilbert.
