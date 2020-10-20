Joie Pauline (Anderholm) Swenson, 80, of Britt, Minn., passed away peacefully at The Waterview Woods Rehabilitation Home in Eveleth, after a long battle of Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1940, in Duluth, Minn., to Fred (Fritz) and Agnes Anderholm and was raised in Duluth.
Joie graduated from Duluth East High School in 1958, and the University of Minnesota-Duluth majoring in music education in 1962 with organ and piano as her major instruments. She was a life-long teacher of both piano and organ and was the church organist starting at Kenwood Lutheran in Duluth while she was in college, and after moving to Virginia, Minn., was a 50+year organist at the St. Paul Episcopal Church in Virginia. She also was a music teacher in several schools in the area; first in elementary schools in Grand Rapids, and then in elementary and junior high schools in Virginia. After taking a break when her children were young, she taught first at Marquette school in Virginia, and then at various schools in the St. Louis County School district, including Orr, Toivola-Meadowlands, Forbes, and Alango.
On June 15, 1958, Joie married a fellow Virginia High School teacher, Darrel Swenson of Chisholm, Minn. One year later, Joie and Darrel bought a place in Britt where they have lived ever since. Joie was an avid reader, but when she was not reading a book, she had her knitting needles out and was knitting afghans. Every member of Joie’s immediate and extended family received at least one afghan from Joie. Afghans for new babies, high school graduates, and newlyweds were always being knit.
She was also a very busy mother to her three children supporting them as they grew, in all of their academic and extracurricular activities.
Joie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Darrel; son, Tod (Tiffany) of Eveleth; daughters, Teri (Mike) Lindsey of Oviedo, Fla., and Traci Swenson of Oakdale, Minn.; brother, NC-Curt (Mary Lou) Anderholm of Merritt Island, Fla.; grandchildren, Ashley Swenson of Pasadena, Calif., Jordan Swenson-Noyes of Austin, Texas, and Graeham Robertson of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by special nephews and nieces: Richard Olson, Char Juntunen, Lee Olson, Lynne Kottman, Sharon Weiner, Dennis Anderholm, Fred (Jay) Anderholm, Bradley Anderholm, Jim Anderholm, Connie Votaw, John Anderholm, Chris Anderholm and Mary Beth Lueks, and all of their families; sister-in-law, Diane Swenson and her daughters, Tara and Kari.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Agnes; brothers, Fred Anderholm, Cecil Anderholm; and sister, Florence Olson.
The family would like to express a sincere gratitude to the staff members of The Waterview Woods Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care Joie received in the last two and a half years of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, the funeral service at Saints John and Paul Episcopal Church will be a private family service.
Burial will be in the Chisholm Cemetery.
To sign the guestbook online and to leave a memorial message, go to www.ruppfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Chisholm.
