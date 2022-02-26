John William Koski, 86, longtime resident of Hibbing and formerly of Mass City, Mich., died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Guardian Angels Health & Rehabilitation in Hibbing.
He was born Sept. 9, 1935, in Hancock, Mich., the son of Toivo and Mary (Piipponen) Koski. He was a graduate of Mass City High School and went on to receive his BS in Civil Engineering from Michigan Tech. John was united in marriage to Carol Jean Salmi on Feb. 18, 1961, in Hibbing.
John worked as an Engineer at Noramco and its predecessor companies – retiring in 2010. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Chi Epsilon, the Engineers Club, Finnish Americans and Friends, the Elks, and was a member of AA since 1980. He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, sudoku, carpentry and spending time with family and friends.
John is survived by his wife: Carol; children: Lisa (Grant) Brigger of Colorado Springs, Colo., Mary (Bryan) Maloney of Dallas, Texas, Joel Koski of Hibbing, and Jay Koski of Eveleth, Minn.; grandchildren: Haley and Dr. Hannah Brigger; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother: Aina Koski; and Aunt & Uncle: Lydia & John Piipponen.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service Friday, March 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Inurnment will be in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Memorials are preferred.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
