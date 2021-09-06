John W. Konstad, 72, longtime Hibbing resident, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Waterview Woods Nursing Home in Eveleth, Minn.

Funeral arrangements are pending with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

To plant a tree in memory of John Konstad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries