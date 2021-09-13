John William Konstad

John W. Konstad, 72, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Waterview Woods Nursing Home in Eveleth, Minn.
He was born April 3, 1949 to Jack and Frances (Sporer) Konstad in Hibbing. A graduate from Hibbing High School, John went on to work for National Steel as a Mechanic in Keewatin. He was a member of the I.R.M.C. motorcycle club. John was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, hunting, and trap shooting as some of his favorite pastimes.
He is survived by his children, Kevin Konstad, Hibbing, Jason Konstad, Wyoming, Minn., Kelly (Chris) Girgen, Buhl, Minn., and William Konstad, Chisholm, Minn.; three sisters, Patricia, Susie, and Mary Fran; four grandchildren, Daeren Konstad, Ashton Johnson, Phoenix Konstad, and Zachary Ross, along with his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Frances; and three sisters, Jaqueline, Betty Jo, and Nancy.
Funeral services for John will be noon, Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Skip Johnson will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the noon service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
