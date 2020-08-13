John “Weasel” Manick, 62, of Orr, Minn., passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
John was born to John and Vivian (Pedersen) Manick on Sept. 2, 1957, in Cook, Minn. John grew up in Silverdale, and attended school in Orr. When he was old enough, he started working at the family sawmill, Manick Forest Products, until he graduated from Orr High School in 1975. After graduation, and at 18 years of age, he went to work for Ulland Brothers Construction Company, where he remained for 37 years, retiring in 2015. John also kept busy in the off season, working in the woods as a logger. During this time, he met and married Lori Johnson. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Jennifer and Jesse. Although the couple’s paths led them in different directions, they remained dedicated parents to their children.
John loved to golf, fish and spend time with his family. He doted on his grandchildren, taking them fishing and golfing with him. John was a softy when it came to his grandchildren. There was nothing he would not give them or do for his grandchildren if he could, even if it meant sneaking them ice cream late at night.
John was a happy go-lucky person. He had a good sense of humor, and loved to throw in a bit of sarcasm with his jokes. John’s laughter was as unique as he was. You could often find him at Norman's either behind the counter or just hanging out with a cup of coffee in his hand. He was the best at putting the tackle shipment away!
John is survived by his children, Jennifer Manick and Jesse Manick (Hannah); mother of his children, Lori Manick; two grandchildren, Kaden and Jace Manick; brothers: Mike Manick, Rick Manick, Dan (Linda) Manick, David (Sandra) Manick, Bill Manick, Robert Manick, Joe (Michelle) Manick; and sister, Sandra (Dave) Georgeson; and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and an uncle, Roy Pedersen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Orr American Legion Hall, Orr.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
