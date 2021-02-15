John W. Shadle III, 80, longtime resident of Britt died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born Feb. 27, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pa., the son of John W., II and Jean (Alexon) Shadle. John was a graduate of Virginia High School and went on to study accounting at UMD. He was united in marriage to Nancy Lostrom on Aug. 28, 1963, in Virginia.
John was owner/operator of NAPA Northland Auto Parts in Cook. He was a member of the Sand Lake Chapel, and the Dream Machines Motor Club. He enjoyed building and racing boats, snowmobiling, and he and his wife enjoyed time at the cabin and showing his 1965 Mustang.
John is survived by his daughters, Leah Shadle of Duluth, Minn., and Lynn (Stan) Gabriel of Victoria, Minn.; four grandchildren: Ryan, Grant, Blake, and Faith; cousin, Michael (Sharron) of Florida; and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 54 years, Nancy, in 2017.
A funeral service for John will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Richard Lohry will officiate. The service will be live-streamed on the Bauman Funeral Home web page.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
