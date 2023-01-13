John W. Pierce
April 10, 1944- January 6, 2023
John W. Pierce, age 78, of Kelly Lake passed away at his home Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
John was born April 10,1944, in Trego, Wis., to Everett and Germaine (Trucheon) Pierce. John grew up in Kelly Lake, he joined the National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1964. He was joined in marriage to Rose Ann Zozgornick in August of 1966 at St. Annes Catholic Church in Kelly Lake. In 1973 John started work at Butler Brothers before retiring from National Steel Pellet Company in 2004, where he worked for 30 years as a tractor operator. The outdoors were John’s favorite place to be. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He enjoyed watching and working on race cars. He loved playing horseshoes with family and friends at the Hibbing horseshoe club, and he was a member of the Hibbing Rifle Range. He was also member of Kelly Lake community center at St. Annes until its closure. John loved helping his neighbors and friends all over town.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Germaine; his wife, Rose Ann; and his siblings, Mary Olson, Everett Pierce and Paul Pierce.
He is survived by his sons, John (Nicol) Pierce Jr., Dan (Kristina) Pierce; his siblings Ray (Sue) Pierce, Fern (Donnie) Santa, Roseanne (Tony) Koprivech, Henry (Cheryl) Pierce, Terry (Leone) Pierce, Jackie (Mike) Brookes, Mike (Mona) Pierce, Judy Pierce; and his grandchildren, Drake (Jamee) Waters, Mallory Pierce, Katie and Miranda Pierce, Veronika Wilson; his great-grandchildren, Liam and Adley Waters and Luciana Wilson.
Fr. Bill Skarich will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass at 11 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery Columbarium at a later date.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
