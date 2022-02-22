Funeral arrangements for John W. Koski, 86, of Hibbing, are pending with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing.

He died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation. A full notice will follow.

