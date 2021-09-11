John W. Brust

John William Brust, 92, of Hibbing, died suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on Sept. 5, 2021. John was born the eldest of two sons to Elsie and Roman Brust on Jan. 26, 1929.
John attended elementary and high school in New Ulm and Waseca, served our country in the military in Japan and Korea from 1947 to 1949, and attended the University of Minnesota of Duluth graduating with honors in 1957.
He was united in marriage to Dolores “Dee” Campbell in 1954. The couple first made their home in Taconite Harbor where John worked as a Manager with Pickands Mather Company. In 1964, they moved to Hibbing where he was employed as a Manager with Mesaba Clinics and they raised their family and made life-long friends.
John was an avid curler, enjoyed bocce ball, playing cards, fishing and spending time with everyone he loved at the family cabin on Island Lake near Duluth. He provided leadership in civic activities including Lions, Elks, Masonic Lodge and the City Planning Commission. In his retirement, John traveled with family and friends, was active in his church and volunteered at the hospital. He had a full and happy life.
John is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Jane Brust, and their daughter, Kimberly.
John is survived by his children, John (Pam) Brust, Carla (Steve) Schneider and Erica Jensrud (Tim Dosen); he has six grandchildren, David (Sara) Brust, Zach (Megan) and Caitlin Schneider, Alexandra (Alex Dahl) Emily and Meghan Jensrud; and five great grandchildren. All are grateful for and will miss his love, support, guidance and humor.
A private family interment will be held later this month. A public celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing in early Summer 2022.
