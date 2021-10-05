John W. Beach (Jack) of Zim, Minn., passed away quietly on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn.
He was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., on Feb. 27, 1941, to Everett and Georgine (Clafton) Beach. He grew up and attended schools in the Grand Rapids area, before joining the Air Force in October 1958. His job was in Heavy Equipment Maintenance. He was honorably discharged in September 1962 with the rank of Airman 2nd Class.
John married Mary Jochum on Feb. 5, 1966. They were married for 55 years and had 4 sons. John and Mary started out their married life in the Twin Cities and then moved to Stacy, Minn., where they lived for 39 years. When John retired, they moved to Zim.
John made his living being an over-the-road truck driver. He traveled all over the United States and Canada. He was an owner-operator and was very proud of his trucks. He spent more than a half-century on the road and logged over a few million miles. The job he loved so much made him into a walking atlas and gave him the gift of gab.
John loved country western music, movies and books. He knew so many facts about the "classic country" music history and the artists. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, hunting, NASCAR races and WWE wrestling. Another favorite pastime was target practice with friends and family
Survivors include his little dog, Diesel; his wife, Mary of Zim; sons, Joseph (Susan) of Forest Lake, Minn.; Scott of Zim, and Tracy (Bonnie) of North Branch, Minn.; sister, Amy Waffensmith of Bay Lake, Minn.; step-sister, Delores Christopherson of Bemidji, Minn.; step-brothers, Keith (Linda) Barcus of Bemidji and Kent Barcus (Connie) of Bemidji. He also has nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces.
John was preceded in death by his father (Everett); mother (Georgine); and stepfather (Doug); his son (Everett); his sisters (Lila & Sally); and stepsister (Janice).
Please join us for a celebration of life for John "Jack" from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at The AmericInn, 38675 14th Ave, North Branch, MN 55056.
