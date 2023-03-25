John T. Olson
John Olson, 78, of Keewatin passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
John Olson, 78, of Keewatin passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
John was born January 4, 1945, in Grand Rapids to John and Catherine (Carroll) Olson and graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin High School in 1963. In January of 1964 he joined the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged in December of 1966. During his service, John was a crane operator in the 79th Engineer Battalion where he worked bridging the Rhine River. He worked all over Germany and spent 6 months in Turkey. John was joined in marriage to Carol Giombetti in 1968 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. John attended UMD where he received a B.S. in Elementary Education. He was a teacher for 30 years with the St. Louis County Schools.
John was an avid reader, enjoyed doing sudoku and talking. He always had a story, was willing to recall the details of his day, or even read the newspaper to you. His greatest joy in life was his six grandkids. He was extremely proud of them and loved attending their events. John loved the outdoors; especially fishing and spending time at the hunting shack. John also had a knack for gardening and enjoyed caring for the dozens of hummingbirds that visited John and Carol every summer. John belonged to the VFW and was an active member of the American Legion Post 452 in Keewatin where he served as Adjutant.
John is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife of 54 years, Carol; children, Tom (Alyssa Schlander) Olson, JoAnna Ebeling, Michael (Tera) Olson; siblings, Joyce Clark, Jim Olson; grandchildren, Stella, Ruby, Finley, Bridget, Lily and Milo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine; sister, Carol Blomberg; and son-in-law, Michael Ebeling.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
