John Steve Nartnik, 94, of Virginia, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Essentia Health Virginia.
John was born on Aug. 4, 1926, to John and Frances (Setnicar) Nartnik in Eveleth. He grew up in “Chicken Town” just outside of Eveleth. John served in the US Army during WWII, stationed in the Philippines. John played semi-pro hockey for the Wichita Wild Cats and the Eveleth Rangers. John was a co-owner and operator of Range Blacktop and Mesabi Bituminous for over forty-five years until his retirement. John truly enjoyed his life’s work in the construction business. Following his retirement, he and Barb enjoyed traveling together. He was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Survivors include his three children: John (Hanna) Nartnik of Sacramento, Calif., Jean (Bruce Hella) Schlossman of St. Paul, and David (Deb) Nartnik of Duluth; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; his life partner of many years, Barb Skrbec of Gilbert and her children: Cliff, Mike, Kathy, Susie, Jim; and Barb’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, James; two sisters, Fran and Johanna; and his parents.
A graveside service for John will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the Gilbert Cemetery with Deacon Dan Schultz officiating. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
