John Sheldon Majerle, lifelong resident of Tower passed away peacefully at home on
Saturday May 21, 2022, surrounded by family.
Sheldon was born on July 23, 1947, in Soudan, to Edward F. and Anna Laura (Anderson) Majerle. He was in the graduating class of 1965 and then attended Ely Jr. College. He was employed at the Tower-Soudan School as a dedicated bus driver and maintenance man for 32 years. Sheldon was an active community member, most notably serving on the Tower City Council. He was a volunteer firefighter for 25 years, and a past President of Old Settlers Association. His passions in life included flying airplanes, training horses, watching local youth sports, and spending time with friends and family. In his retirement he enjoyed SOS coffee with
his cronies, the simple joys of driving around the horn, and happy hour at McKinley Park.
Sheldon is survived by his wife, Robin (Tomsich) of nearly 50 years; children: Steve (Amy) Majerle of St. Paul, Lee (Tasha) Majerle of Tower, Tucker (Kassie Hall) Majerle of Eveleth, and Laura Majerle of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Sean, Emily and Cecilia; sister-in-law, Judy Majerle; and many great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ed Majerle.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower with Deacon Dan Schultz officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
