John Rodney (aka JR, Rod, Roddy) Svigel of Maple Grove, Minn., 74, passed away on Aug. 23, 2021. He surrendered to complications due to a rapid decline of dementia.
John was born in Chisholm, Minn., to John and Hilda Svigel. A UMD graduate, John was employed by the State of MN for 40 years. His passion for life gave inspiration to his family and friends. John enjoyed sports events, concerts, traveling, and painting with watercolors.
John is survived by his children/grandchildren, Rhonda (Kenny) Rein/Nicole and Nolan, Raquel (Eric) Lund/John and Colton, Peter Svigel (Kristine Hawthorne), and Bradly Svigel (Stacie Bain)/Ravenna and Sullivan; siblings, Elaine (Stefan) Dunda and Jim Svigel; and special friend Raeann Eull.
To honor John, an informal celebration of life will be held on Sept. 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Everett McClay VFW Post 1296, 311 W. 84th St., Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the donor’s preference are appreciated.
Washburn-McReavy Werness Brothers Bloomington Chapel, 952-884-8145
