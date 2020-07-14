John Richard Foy

John Richard Foy, 63, of Eveleth, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.

He was born in Pontiac, Mich., in 1956 and grew up in Ely, Minn. John graduated from Ely High School in 1975 and married his beloved wife, Debbie Marlene Pintar Foy in 1976.

John was employed for numerous years at Jola and Sopp Excavating Inc. until his recent retirement last fall.

He is survived by his daughter, Christina Lee Foy; his father, Michael Jerome (Lorraine) Foy; sisters, Shellie Rae Foy, Gerralyn Ann McEntyre (Joe DeMarco); brother, Gerald Dwayne (Violet) Foy; grandchildren; Haille Marie Ross, Jerome William King and Jayden Lamar Zimmerman; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Marlene Foy; his daughter, Brooke Ann Foy and mother, Carol Ann (Isaacson) Foy.

A Celebration of Life is being planned at the Leonidas Community Center in Eveleth at a pending date.

