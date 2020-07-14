John Richard Foy, 63, of Eveleth, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born in Pontiac, Mich., in 1956 and grew up in Ely, Minn. John graduated from Ely High School in 1975 and married his beloved wife, Debbie Marlene Pintar Foy in 1976.
John was employed for numerous years at Jola and Sopp Excavating Inc. until his recent retirement last fall.
He is survived by his daughter, Christina Lee Foy; his father, Michael Jerome (Lorraine) Foy; sisters, Shellie Rae Foy, Gerralyn Ann McEntyre (Joe DeMarco); brother, Gerald Dwayne (Violet) Foy; grandchildren; Haille Marie Ross, Jerome William King and Jayden Lamar Zimmerman; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Marlene Foy; his daughter, Brooke Ann Foy and mother, Carol Ann (Isaacson) Foy.
A Celebration of Life is being planned at the Leonidas Community Center in Eveleth at a pending date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.