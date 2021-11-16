John R. Haggenmiller

Local Hibbing businessman John Haggenmiller always answered the question about retirement by responding that "the Dougherty boys would announce his retirement."
It is with deep regret that this is the announcement of his retirement.
John passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
He was born to Ralph and Elaine Haggenmiller in Hibbing, Minn. He graduated from Hibbing High School, proud to have been a classmate of Bob Dylan.
He met and married Norma Jean Vizenor. He and Norma soon added a son, John, to their family of two daughters, Victoria and Jackie. The addition of Josh made the family complete.
John worked multiple jobs and at Eveleth Taconite Company before pursuing his dream of owning his own business. On April Fool's Day, 1977, John purchased Bruno's Service Station which has since been known as John's Auto Body & Car Repair. He joked he was "a fool" ever since. John took great joy in being at the shop, taking care of the vehicles of the friends and neighbors of Hibbing and surrounding areas. He enjoyed chatting and getting to know his customers. He found owning a business like a roller coaster ride, weathering through many downturns in the economy, local layoffs and the arduous task of learning the computer. He, his family and the business persevered through it all and then some. When he noticed a need in the community, he added shipping services, rental of Ryder trucks and sales and servicing of golf carts while continuing to do quality service in auto body repair and mechanical needs.
John himself would tell you that he tried to enjoy his life to the fullest; hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with those he cared about. John delighted in puttering around the yard or just sitting and watching the birds while unwinding from his days in the shop.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Norma; his sister, Susan (Bob) McCaffrey, John's Island S.C.; his children: John Jr. (Margaret) Haggenmiller, Victoria Radke, Jackie (Jon) Clinton and Josh (Leigh) Haggenmiller; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John also had numerous cousins and countless friends and his "work family", all of which miss him greatly.
Special thanks to all of those at Heritage Manor for the special care and comfort John received during his stay there.
Per John's request no formal services will be held.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date at the Hibbing Algonquin Club.
