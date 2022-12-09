John Peter Rebrovich

John was born and raised in Keewatin, Minn., and proud to be a part of the Iron Range.
After graduating from the U of M, John taught mathematics at Mounds View High School and retired in 1985. John proudly served in the 438th Army Band. He was a member of: St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, National Education Association, Croatian Fraternal Union, National Croatian Cultural Society, U of M Alumni Association and the Keewatin American Legion. Our dad was an avid outdoors man, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. John was an amazing role model for how to show love and kindness and the importance of giving to others. He also took great pride in his Croatian heritage. He traveled to Croatia several times to meet and visit family members, and he attended many Tamburitzan music festivals throughout the U.S.
Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary; and brother, Philip.
Survived by son, Michael (Jean) Rebrovich of Lino Lakes; daughter, Lou Ann (Rick) Eberspacher of Rockford; and son, Jim (Lisa) Rebrovich of Big Lake; grandkids: Sara, Emily (Alex), Elisabeth and John, and wonderful great granddaughter Hazel; along with three very special nephews: Danny, Ronny and Sonny; and sister-in-law, Geri Rebrovich. John also leaves behind other relatives and many great friends!
Visitation will be Wednesday Dec. 14, at Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brooklyn Center, Minn., from 10 a.m.—noon with a service at noon and a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards the Croatian Fraternal Union Scholarship.
Private Fort Snelling burial will follow in the Spring.
