John Paul Nikolanci, 61, of Minneapolis, Minn., was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on May 11, 2022. As a young man, he put his faith in Jesus Christ. John spent his final days in hospice care at Essentia Health, Virginia, Minn.
He was born Jan. 20, 1961, in Virginia, the son of Rudolph and Mildred (Gidos) Nikolanci. He was a graduate of Mountain Iron High School class of 1979. He attended Mesabi Community College, and transferred to the University of MN- Twin Cities graduating in 1993 with a degree in Political Science.
John had been employed in retail most of his life. Most recently, Magers & Quinn Booksellers and East Side Coop. He was a chess enthusiast & player and attained the rank of Reserve champion in a state championship. He was an avid reader; evidenced by a large collection of books, enviable intelligence and eloquent speech. He loved a good debate on most any subject. He was an amateur musician and played guitar and keyboard. He enjoyed songwriting and dabbled in poetry. He also liked playing board games with his brothers and nephews Joseph and Andrew. John spent several years in Hungary where he taught English in an adult classroom setting. He used his free time in Hungary to explore Europe and his family roots.
John is survived by his brother, Tom (Stephanie) Nikolanci, Mountain Iron; nephews, Joe Nikolanci, International Falls, Minn., and Andrew (Amber) Nikolanci, Superior, Wis., and their children: Channing, Ella, Aria, Millie and Esmae Nikolanci; special friend and neighbor, Carol Clark, who was a blessing in his life; brother-in-law, Bill Williams, Corpus Christi, Texas; step cousins, Larry (Susan Schechinger), Joe (Dusty) Schechinger and Loddie Krepps and good friends, Andrew Lake, Brian Buria and Ron Kutsi.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Larry Schechinger; brothers, Dennis and Steven Nikolanci.
At John’s request, there will be no formal service. A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
