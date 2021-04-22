John Paul Medved, 73, of St. Paul, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his brother’s residence in Plymouth, Minnesota under hospice care.
He was born Jan. 8, 1948, in Seeboden, Austria, to Franc and Kristina (Breznik) Medved. John was a 1966 graduate of Biwabik High School and later earned his Business Management Degree from the University of Minnesota in 2000.
John worked in the banking industry and was a freelance draftsman for Honeywell. Later he was self- employed as a draftsman and contractor, specializing in restoration of historic homes.
John was a member of the Twin Cities Slovenians and was a proud choir member at the Cathedral in St. Paul. He was a member of Lay Missionaries of Charity supporting the Sisters of Charity in their work protecting young mothers and children.
Survivors include his siblings: Frank (Mary) Medved of New Brighton, Albin (Albina) Medved of Plymouth, Bernadine Medved of Phoenix, Ariz., and Miro (Karen) Medved of Roseville; brother-in-law, David Nelson of Georgetown, Utah; 15 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Kristine.
Mass of Christian Burial for John, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Our Lady of Hope Parish (St. John’s) in Biwabik with Fr. Peter Lambert as celebrant.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church.
Burial will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik, Minn.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
