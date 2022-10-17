John Patrick Wangensteen, 56, of Chisholm, died peacefully at home of natural causes on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
He was born March 22, 1966, in Hibbing to Charles “Tom” and Mary Ann (Trembreull) Wangensteen. He was a 1984 graduate of Chisholm High School, and a 1988 graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth. He continued his advance studies in finance at St. Thomas University. John was a lifelong resident of Chisholm and Madeline Island. He worked at First National Bank of Chisholm for 15 years and was a Senior Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Directors when he retired. John loved to spend time curling, fishing, hunting, golfing, traveling and playing cards with friends. He greatly enjoyed his time spent on Madeline Island.
John is survived by his brothers: Charles (Angela) Wangensteen, Mark (Debbie) Wangensteen and nieces and nephews: Maria, Morgan, Tommy, Lauren, Nathan and Calvin; his aunt, Carol Tembreull, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Friday, Oct. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the noon service, with Fr. Paul Strommer celebrating. Interment will take place privately in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chisholm.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.