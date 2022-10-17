John Patrick Wangensteen

John Patrick Wangensteen, 56, of Chisholm, died peacefully at home of natural causes on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

He was born March 22, 1966, in Hibbing to Charles “Tom” and Mary Ann (Trembreull) Wangensteen. He was a 1984 graduate of Chisholm High School, and a 1988 graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth. He continued his advance studies in finance at St. Thomas University. John was a lifelong resident of Chisholm and Madeline Island. He worked at First National Bank of Chisholm for 15 years and was a Senior Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Directors when he retired. John loved to spend time curling, fishing, hunting, golfing, traveling and playing cards with friends. He greatly enjoyed his time spent on Madeline Island.

Service information

Oct 21
Visitation
Friday, October 21, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
113 SW 4th Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
Oct 21
Memorial Mass
Friday, October 21, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
113 SW 4th Street
Chisholm, MN 55719
